Mourinho close to agreeing new deal with United

Talks between the two parties are understood to be ongoing and progressing well, with Mourinho’s current contract due to expire in 2019.

Jose Mourinho has claimed United cannot compete with rivals City in the transfer market

The 55-year-old took charge at Old Trafford in 2016 and described speculation about his future as “garbage” in a pre-match press conference earlier this month.

After his side’s home draw with Burnley on Boxing Day, Mourinho complained that spending of almost £300million since he succeeded Louis van Gaal was “not enough” to compete with local rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City.