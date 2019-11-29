Mourinho backs Emery to come back stronger from Arsenal sacking

Sacked Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will return a stronger person from his experiences with the Gunners, according to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Emery was fired by the north London club on Friday morning after a Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt extended Arsenal’s winless run to seven matches in all competitions.

Former Gunners midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has been put in interim charge ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Norwich.

After being chosen in May 2018 as the man to follow Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign, Emery missed out on Champions League qualification in his first season having finished fifth in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final.

The Gunners are currently eighth in the top flight following just four wins from 13 matches.

Mourinho took over at Tottenham from Mauricio Pochettino, having himself been dismissed by Manchester United last season.

The Portuguese feels for Emery’s predicament, but believes it will not be long before the former former Valencia, Sevilla and Paris St Germain coach is ready to return to the dugout.

“There’s not one single manager sacked that I’m happy with. I always feel a deja vu situation, so I’m sad for it but that’s life,” Mourinho said.

“Unai is a fantastic coach, not happy at Arsenal obviously, but a fantastic coach with a proven record.

“Little bit of a rest and another big club will come for him and his career will be back on track, so ‘no dramas mi amigo’, keep going and you will get another club.”

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta has emerged as one of the early favourites to replace Emery on a permanent basis, along with Carlo Ancelotti, Max Allegri, and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo.

City boss Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped on the possibility of losing Arteta, who played for the Gunners from 2011 until 2016.

“He is with the squad for Newcastle. It is not a question for me,” said Guardiola.

Speaking about Emery, he added: “I am sorry for him. Every time a manager is sacked it is not good news.

“It does not change my opinion of him. He is an incredible professional. I am sure he will find another job soon.”

Former Sweden international Ljungberg is eager to bring a feel-good factor back to the Emirates Stadium, saying in a post on Twitter he wanted to “put smiles on faces again”.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels while the departure of a fellow professional is always disappointing, this could now provide someone else an opportunity.

“He (Emery) is an outstanding manager and he showed that in different countries and different leagues. He will be fine,” the German said.

“He had big ambitions with Arsenal and it didn’t work out. Now Arsenal have to find a solution.

“Freddie is taking the club now, right, so that’s how it is.

“The coaches are there and they may be less experienced but that doesn’t mean a lot, maybe he can take the chance.”

Emery appeared to cut a dejected figure following Thursday night’s latest setback.

Klopp believes the psychological impact of a football manager’s career can often be overlooked.

“The main problem of us is that we are in public constantly, everything we do is judged, criticised,” he said.

“I decided long ago to ignore that as well so I have no clue what is written about us. If our results are bad I feel bad, if they are good I feel good.”

PA Media