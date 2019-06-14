Most valuable players in the world are revealed and Liverpool stars feature prominently in the updated list

The latest annual survey of the most valuable players in world football has suggested Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is the world's most valuable player, with the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold featuring strongly in the list.

CIES Football Observatory use an algorithm taking into account factors such as age, contract status, position, game time, goals, international experience and club performance to calculate an estimated market value for leading players, with the results always creating some interesting talking points.

The survey suggests French World Cup winner Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the game, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward who has suggested he could look for a transfer this summer valued at an astonishing €252m.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is second on the list with a €219.6m valuation, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (€207.8m) rated as more valuable that Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi (€167.4m)

This is not an exact science but it’s always a nice talking point pic.twitter.com/K4w8qsrjZ8 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2019

Mbappe and Sterling's lofty status in the list will be partly due to the age, with Messi and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo (€118.1m) sliding down the rankings after their dominance at the top of the game over the last decade.

Borussia Dortmund's young England star Jadon Sancho is listed in fifth place in the survey with a value of €159.4m with Sadio Mane (€157.8m) and Roberto Firmino (€144.2m) also included in the top ten.

Three of the four most valuable defenders in game are currently playing for Liverpool according to these estimates, with England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold listed ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane listed as the seventh most valuable player in the game at €155.2m, while Marcus Rashford is deemed to be more valuable than his Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba.

