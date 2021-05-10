Morgan Gibbs-White wants to make a name for himself at Wolves

Morgan Gibbs-White has outlined his ambition to finally establish himself at Wolves.

The midfielder scored his first Premier League goal to clinch a late 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton on Sunday.

It was just Gibbs-White’s 11th league start for Wolves, having made 50 substitute appearances, after spending the first half of the season on loan at Swansea.

The former England Under-21 international, who made his senior debut for the club in 2017, now wants to make a name for himself at Molineux.

“I want to stay here, I’ve been here since I was a little kid and my dream is to play for this club,” said the 21-year-old, who missed a golden chance before scoring.

“Chances keep coming and I feel like I’m performing well, maturing well, physically getting stronger and starting to read the game better.

“Each day is a stepping stone, still trying to impress and I’d like to stay here. I just want to play football.

“I feel ready, fit and feel stronger than ever. My experience of going out on loan – even though it was short – and the manager having confidence in me to bring me back I feel like I have progressed as a player.

“I’m starting to read the game better. It’s all about progressing from this game and trying to do better in the next one.”

Brighton missed the chance to secure safety after Lewis Dunk was sent off for pulling back Fabio Silva early in the second half.

The defender had given the Seagulls the lead but they lost control of the game following his dismissal and Adama Traore equalised before Gibbs-White struck in the final minute. Neal Maupay was also dismissed after the final whistle when he confronted referee Jon Moss.

They remain 10 points clear of the bottom three and will be safe if Fulham drop any points in their run-in.

Defender Ben White told the club’s official site: “We need to get the points we need ourselves, we’ve never wanted to rely on other teams.

“We will go into Saturday’s game against West Ham determined to get three points. We’ve got two suspensions to deal with now but we have to go again.

“We started the second half quite sloppy and I think that’s why the red card occurred. In the first half I thought we controlled the game but they then punished us.

“We have got some big players and we worked all week on set-pieces and it was great to see it work for us but obviously we’re disappointed with the second half. It was an opportunity for us and it got away from us.”

