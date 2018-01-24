Moreno back in training

The Spanish left-back has been out of action since being forced off before half-time during the Reds’ 7-0 Champions League win over Spartak Moscow on December 6.

The 25-year-old told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I can still feel it’s not quite right but it’s getting better every day and the good thing is that I’m training with the rest of the group.

“We’re just waiting for this little discomfort to go away and then I’ll be raring to go.”