More to come from Mohamed Salah – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah has room for improvement after his record-breaking Premier League campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah has room for improvement after his record-breaking Premier League campaign.

The Egypt international’s 32nd Premier League goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Brighton set a new record for a 38-match season, eclipsing the previous best shared by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

To be in such elite company is an impressive effort but Klopp has even higher hopes for the 25-year-old.

Mohamed Salah won the Golden Boot “He has played this season, which is outstanding, but he is young enough and has enough potential to improve,” said the Reds boss after his side secured fourth place to secure Champions League football next season.

“That’s really good news for all of us and for him as well. There is still work to do and I’m really happy about that. “But what he is, in his mind he is a real goal-getter and that’s cool.

“I have no idea if he can score that number again of course because obviously it’s difficult to score that many goals otherwise other people would have done it already. Amazing @MoSalah!



A new record for #PL goals in a 38-match season pic.twitter.com/VeMk03Lumg — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2018 “I’m happy for him and of course he gets the Golden Boot award – cool.”

The Golden Boot was added to his player of the year of the year awards from the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association and the Football Writers’ Association. But the season is far from over yet for the Egyptian or his Liverpool team-mates and Klopp has urged Salah to raise himself one more time for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

“I think especially the last few weeks were really difficult,” added Klopp after his side ended a three-game winless run.

Golden Boot? Come here to daddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/GasYbIerEm — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 13, 2018 “We all can imagine how it would be if everybody tells you every day how brilliant you are and they not only say you are brilliant, they give you an Oscar – an award for this, award for that, award for getting out of the car without an accident.

“It’s really difficult to stay focused and he is focused. He has two weeks to prepare for our biggest game so far It’s a massive one, but now I am really looking forward to it. “Everyone can imagine that the boys now need a little bit of rest. We give them two days then we go on a little camp and will not train (at) high intensity. “We will do a little tactical stuff, a little fitness work, keep them in shape and then five days again to prepare for the last game.”

Press Association