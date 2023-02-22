| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

More people working full-time in Luton's youth section than entirety of LOI academy structure is a sobering stat

Daniel McDonnell

Ruud Dokter Expand

Close

Ruud Dokter

Ruud Dokter

Ruud Dokter

Here’s a sobering statistic. There are more people working full-time in the youth section of Luton Town than in the entirety of the League of Ireland academy structure.

For the guidance of 145 young footballers, Luton have 24 full-time staff and between 25-30 operating in a part-time capacity.

Most Watched

Privacy