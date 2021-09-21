More bad news for Lionel Messi: Argentine superstar suffering from bone bruising, say PSG

Lionel Messi gestures after he is subbed off against Olympique Lyonnais. Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi is suffering from bone bruising, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, making him a major doubt for Paris St Germain's trip to Metz on Wednesday.

"Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new assessment will be made in 48 hours," PSG said in a statement.

The Argentine forward, who joined the French club from Barcelona on a two-year contract during the close season, was replaced with 14 minutes left in PSG's 2-1 home victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Messi has endured a frustrating start to his PSG career following his departure from Barcelona.

The Argentine was shocked at being substituted by manager Mauricio Pochettino during his home debut last weekend.

Messi stared sharply at Pochettino when he was withdrawn and appeared to refuse a handshake from his compatriot.

In addition, Messi made a gesture with his hands apart indicating that he didn't understand why he was being substituted.

Messi has made three appearances for PSG so far, playing 190 minutes in total, but is still awaiting his first goal for the French side.