| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Moments in Time: Suarez embraces his first global performance as pantomime villain

Luis Suarez v Ghana, Johannesburg July 2, 2010

Luis Suarez handles the ball to give away a penalty against Ghana. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Luis Suarez handles the ball to give away a penalty against Ghana. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Luis Suarez handles the ball to give away a penalty against Ghana. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

Luis Suarez handles the ball to give away a penalty against Ghana. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Perhaps it's appropriate that the sporting moment that lingers from the 2010 World Cup is devoid of footballing beauty.

With all due respect to the classy Spanish team that was crowned kings of the world, this tournament left a legacy of low-scoring games with a high-volume of vuvuzelas, in both senses of the word. A classic it most certainly wasn't.

That doesn't mean there was an absence of drama, though, and Friday, July 2 was the day that the tournament was temporarily elevated to the level of the great renewals.