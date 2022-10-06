Molde ease to European victory as Shamrock Rovers fail to land a blow

Molde boss Erling Moe hinted in the preliminaries that he expected a tougher game from Shamrock Rovers than Norwegian people would traditionally anticipate from an Irish club.

It didn’t prove to be the case.

In the early stages of the game, the Norwegian league leaders briefly sat off and allowed the League of Ireland side to have the ball.

All it succeeded in doing was breeding a false sense of security for what followed.

Within five minutes, Molde were in Rovers half and they pretty much remained there for the rest of the evening.

Stephen Bradley’s side tried to adopt a more defensive approach with the hope that Aaron Greene and Aidomo Emakhu might be more effective on the counter attack.

It didn’t prove to be effective and, in truth, this was a hard watch from an Irish perspective with Rovers unable to land a blow. With retaining the league title evidently the priority, creative talents Graham Burke, Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne were all left out.

Burke and Watts made late cameo appearances.

By then, it was game over. In truth, it felt like that minutes into the second half when striker Ola Brynhildsen, identified as a key threat beforehand by Bradley, completed his brace with a close-range header.

It was Brynhildsen that put Molde ahead in the tenth minute, with Hoops plans to operate with a more compact shape undone by a simple clip over the top and casual defending that allowed the front man to step into space and squeeze the ball past Alan Mannus.

The movement was in keeping with the pattern of proceedings as the Molde back three were able to step onto the ball comfortably and wait for movement to breach the Irish side’s defensive lines.

Profligacy was what prevented them from adding to their advantage before the interval. Rovers didn’t give Jacob Karlstrom a single thing to do. Emakhu endured a nightmare, although he was unfortunate to receive a booking.

Bradley decided against making changes at the break, but Emakhu was lost to injury nine minutes after the restart. Unfortunately, Brynhildsen had added his second by that juncture, a close-range header after Kristian Eriksen’s effort came back off the crossbar.

Number three was one to forget for Mannus, with the veteran misjudging the flight of a cross which came back off the woodwork and allowed Etzaz Hussain to score.

The celebrations were muted. For Molde, this was a stress free exercise.

Molde: Karlstrom, Breivik, Haugan, Risa; Linnes (Bolly 71), Eriksen, Mannsverk (Kaasa 71), Fjortoft-Lovik; Hussain, Brynhildsen, Grodem (Eikrem 71)

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Finn (Farrugia 67), O’Neill, Kavanagh (Watts 78), Lyons; Ferizaj (Lopes 67); Greene (Burke 78), Emakhu (Gaffney 54)