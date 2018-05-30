Mohamed Salah’s injury absence ‘will not exceed three weeks’

The Liverpool forward is in a race against time to be fit for the start of the tournament in Russia next month after being forced off the pitch in tears during Saturday’s Champions League final.

EFA president Hani Abu Reda, national team coach Hector Cuper and doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela met with Salah on Wednesday in Valencia, where the 25-year-old is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Mohamed Salah was forced off in the first half of the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

A post on the federation’s Facebook page read: “The delegation of the national team was briefed on the recovery programme for the player, who is walking well and aims to join the squad in the World Cup, as well as the determination of the great player to catch up with his team-mates.