Mohamed Salah to undergo another Covid-19 test in Egypt on Thursday

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to have another Covid-19 swab test on Thursday, as he continues his period of self-isolation in Egypt.

Salah tested positive for the virus while away on international duty, a few days after video emerged of him dancing amid a large crowd at his brother's wedding while not wearing a mask.

The Egyptian FA confirmed his positive test last Friday and confirmed a room has been set aside for him to isolate ahead of a second swab test this week.

That now looks set to take place on Thursday and if that proves to be a negative test, Salah would be allowed to fly back to the UK.

It remains to be seen if he would be required to undergo a quarantine period when he gets back to Liverpool, but he could be available to resume training next week if he gets the all-clear this week.

Reports in Egypt continue to suggest Salah is not showing Covid-19 symptoms and that suggests he may be able to return to action swiftly once he gets a negative test result.

However, there have been numerous cases of sportsmen continuing to test positive for the virus despite showing no symptoms, with Juventus forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala finding themselves in that position after their initial positive Covid-19 results.

Now it appears to be a waiting game for Salah and Liverpool, with the results of the test on Thursday crucial to what happens next, although this timeline suggests his hopes of playing in the top of the table clash against Leicester next Sunday appear to be remote.

Salah's plight in Egypt adds to the woes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, after he saw defender Joe Gomez ruled out for an extended period with an injury picked up while training with England last week.

Now there are doubts over the fitness of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and full-back Andy Robertson, who have both picked up knocks while playing for England and Scotland respectively in recent days.

