Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sustained a twisted ankle in Saturday’s late victory over Leicester but has a fortnight to regain his fitness before their next match at Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah escapes serious injury but will be monitored by Liverpool

The PA news agency understands scans over the weekend revealed the Egyptian, who had already been excused international duty against Botswana next Monday to ease his workload, had escaped serious injury and will continue to receive treatment this week.

However, Liverpool insist it is too early to say whether he will be fit for the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, October 20.

Salah was forced off in added time during the 2-1 win over the Foxes after being caught on the left ankle by a lunge from Hamza Choudhury, which resulted in the Leicester substitute being booked.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp branded the challenge “dangerous as hell” and Salah, who has been rested by Egypt boss Mohamed Barakat with an eye on next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros, left Anfield on Saturday limping significantly.

Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline (Peter Byrne/PA)

After the match Choudhury was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media, which Leicester subsequently reported to police.

“We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made,” said a Foxes spokesman.

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”

