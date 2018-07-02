Mohamed Salah commits future to Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has expressed his delight and confidence about the future after signing a new contract with Liverpool .

The Reds announced on Monday morning that Salah, who joined them from Roma last summer, had agreed a new “long-term” deal.

Press Association Sport understands the contract is for five years, with no release clause.

The Egyptian forward, scorer of 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, said in a video posted on Liverpool’s official social media accounts: “Hello to Liverpool fans, I’m very happy to say I have signed a new contract with the club.

“My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also you, our supporters.

“I know we can achieve a lot of things together (and) I’m looking forward to seeing you. See you soon.”

Salah finished last term as the Premier League Golden Boot winner with a 32-goal haul, a new record in a 38-game season, and he was named both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

He also helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final, which they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, with the 26-year-old coming off in the first half due to a shoulder injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side came fourth in the Premier League, said on the club’s official website: “I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.

“Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment.

“The key thing to remember is the best thing about Mo is that he never sees himself as being more important than the team or anyone else within it. He recognises his team-mates and this club helped him achieve individual success last season. He sees the individual awards come because he is part of something bigger that is special.

“Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments – but we want more.

Jurgen Klopp (left) feels Salah committing to Liverpool “speaks very loudly” (Martin Rickett/PA).

“We want to be more successful and achieve more together – as the supporters sang so loudly, ‘we’re never gonna stop’. This has to be the attitude individually and collectively.”

Salah’s shoulder problem forced him to miss Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay and though he scored against Russia and Saudi Arabia, the African nation crashed out in the group stage.

Press Association