Mohamed Elneny has suspension for red card against Southampton rescinded

Elneny was sent off in stoppage time of the Gunners’ 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium following an altercation with Southampton full-back Cedric Soares.

The flashpoint came moments after Saints defender Jack Stephens was dismissed for a clash with Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere.

Mohamed Elneny will be available for Arsenal’s next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Southampton on Sunday 8 April 2018. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) April 10, 2018

The FA accepted a claim of wrongful dismissal, meaning Elneny will not serve a three-match suspension.