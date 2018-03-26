Sport Soccer

Monday 26 March 2018

Mohamed Elneny commits future to Arsenal

The Egypt midfielder joined from Swiss side Basel in January 2016.

By Press Association Sport staff

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old joined from Basel in January 2016 and has since made 65 appearances for the Gunners. The length of his new deal was not disclosed.

“We’re pleased to announce that Mo Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with the club,” Arsenal said.

Boss Arsene Wenger said at the start of the season: “He is a fantastic boy, we love him here. His best years are in front of him.

“It took him some time to adapt to the intensity of the games and I think he was not aggressive enough for the Premier League (initially). But now he has added that to his game.”

Elneny began his senior career with El Mokawloon in Egypt’s top flight before moving to Switzerland with Basel in 2013.

He was in the Egypt squad which qualified for this summer’s World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

He has scored two goals for the Gunners, in his first campaign in a 3-1 loss at Barcelona, and this season in December’s 6-0 win over Bate Borisov.

