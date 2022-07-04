| 16.1°C Dublin

Mo Salah’s new deal gives him the opportunity to move alongside Liverpool icons like Ian Rush and Roger Hunt

John Aldridge

I'm surprised but absolutely delighted the forward has signed his new deal

Mohamed Salah putting pen to paper on the deal that ties him to the club for three more years and has delighted fans Expand
Erling Haaland is certain to be on £500,000-a-week at Manchester City Expand

THE moment he signed his new contract on Friday, Mohamed Salah elevated himself to a whole new level among the ranks of Liverpool legends.

I have to admit I didn’t see this news coming, as it seemed that Salah was intent on running down his contract and getting a lucrative free transfer away from Liverpool next summer.

