Mo Salah has narrowed the space between truth and wonder during Liverpool's goal rush

Across the decades, there has frequently been an element of the God-like to the killing poetry composed by Anfield’s attacking artists-in-residence.

Liverpool, after all, is the football club of Roger Hunt and Ian St John, Kevin Keegan and John Toshack, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, the one where John Aldridge, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez had only to clock-in to sow an agony of doubt in the entrails of their prey.

Yet, even set against such towering benchmarks, Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2021 are setting a new standard with their irresistible, relentless, and killing offensive authority.

Liverpool’s modern day fab four – Mo, Sadio, Diego and Bobby – are, in the fashion of their musical forerunners, delivering a body of work that touches the divine.

Salah (11), Jota (7) and Mane (7) are currently first, third and fourth in the Premier League scoring billboards, only the timeless Leicester exterminator, Jamie Vardy, gate-crashing their private Golden Boot crusade.

If the numbers will only ever be part of the story, there is no denying they amount to a song of songs.

Liverpool, their aura sending a glow through the autumn, have raced to the cusp of 40 Premier League goals (39 in 13 games) at record-shattering, tyre-screeching pace.

The breakneck advance has been facilitated by an almost impossible to comprehend statistic: Not since August have they failed to score at least two goals in any 90-minute stint.

Equalling a pre-war record set by Sunderland, that amounts to a 17-game monsoon of thunderous attacking menace, one likely to have their former capo, Rafa Benitez, fearing both for Everton’s wellbeing and his own future ahead of the crimson hit squad’s arrival at Goodison Park for tomorrow's Mersey derby.

A triumph of searing certainty, Liverpool’s serrated spearhead, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can wearily attest, are inflicting routine cruelties.

In the space of one five-game run, Watford, and a pair of Champions League winners, Porto and Manchester United, were each machine-gunned five times. The other two fixtures in that scorching sequence saw them empty three rounds into Diego Simeone's Atletico and record a double hit against Manchester City.

Moving swiftly and with a singeing ambition, Saturday’s four goal pistol-whipping of Southampton took Liverpool’s tally to ten goals (and three clean sheets) in a week.

With a scarlet swagger, they are advancing into uncharted territory.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold delivers a molten payload of opportunity, Salah, in particular, has narrowed the space between truth and wonder.

The immortal Lionel Messi collected his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday night, but the lifers on the Kop are hardly alone in peddling the thesis that Liverpool’s Egyptian king has this season eclipsed both the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo as a peddler of menace.

An authentic and thrilling three-way title race, potentially one for the ages, is being played out against a backdrop of intriguingly contrasting philosophies.

Where Liverpool boast an offensive overload, Manchester City go to war without a recognised striker.

Bernardo Silva, the artful Portuguese imp, is their leading scorer with just four goals; Guardiola’s master creation average a goal-per-game less than their Anfield predecessors as champions.

And yet those dream sequences of interplay that City are capable of knitting together mean that, still, they sit a point and a place above Liverpool in the domestic game's supreme court, the league table.

Ahead of both, Chelsea are taking goal-sharing to the level of a socialist cooperative.

Already, 17 of Thomas Tuchel’s crew have found the net this season, a nominal wing-back, Reece James (5), contributing a greater number than their £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku.

James, like his Anfield mirror-image Alexander-Arnold, is a murderous offensive weapon camouflaged in defensive clothing.

Liverpool’s English wonder, is, what is known in golfing parlance, as a superior ball striker. From set-plays, or, when riding challenges to ghost down the right flank, the parabola of Alexander-Arnold’s delivery to the killing zone challenges the mark of what is physically possible.

That Salah and he are first and second in the Premier League assists category offers another eloquent testimony to Liverpool’s barbaric hunger to inflict unprecedented carnage on whomever stands in their way.

To offer some evidence of how Klopp’s reborn force are hurdling old records as if they are stray blades of glass, just consider the following: Tottenham, a club who can call on Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min, have scored 28 fewer league goals than the Anfield assassins in the first third of the season.

That eye-popping comparison offers startling evidence of the danger inherent in that offensive arrowhead led by Salah, one whose best work has triggered regular exhalations of wonder on Merseyside.

It is a carnival of communal perfection that has old soldiers like Dalglish, Rush and Aldridge emitting involuntary gasps, and which represents a clear and present danger to another beloved Anfield figure’s time at Goodison Park.