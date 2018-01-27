Manchester City were beaten to the announcement of their first signing of the January transfer window by a sportswear company on Saturday – but not all was as it seemed.

Mix Diskerud’s Manchester City move is not all that it seems

Boot manufacturer Umbro unexpectedly announced that the Premier League leaders had signed United States international Mix Diskerud on a four-and-a-half year contract from sister club New York City FC.

Delighted to report the news that @MixDiskerud will further be cementing his relationship with Umbro in our hometown, as he proudly continues his footballing development with a 4,5y Manchester City FC contract. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JEYJdjoTPZ — Umbro (@umbro) January 27, 2018 The Manchester-based company tweeted: “Delighted to report the news that @MixDiskerud will further be cementing his relationship with Umbro in our hometown, as he proudly continues his footballing development with a 4,5y Manchester City FC contract.” They also quoted Diskerud, 27, saying: “This is a great opportunity for me. I’m very eager to be a part of people and organizations that constantly strive to bring our sport, values and gear to new levels.

“Manchester City is probably the best football club in the world, and Umbro design the best cleats, and not only for me. Both are historic brands looking to shape the future of our sport.” Diskerud will use the facilities at the City Football Academy The true nature of the deal was different, however.

Diskerud, a member of the New York City squad since they entered Major League Soccer in 2015, is now surplus to requirements with the American franchise. Press Association Sport understands Manchester City have offered to take over his registration and allow him to use facilities at the City Football Academy to train while he looks for a new club. This is a way of thanking him for his service to the City Football Group and he will not be working with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad.

Diskerud had a loan spell at Gothenburg last year.

Press Association