Mitrovic made an unlucky mistake, insists Fulham boss Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic insists Aleksandar Mitrovic has nothing to apologise for after his inexplicable handball cost Fulham two points against Brighton.

Slavisa Jokanovic insists Aleksandar Mitrovic has nothing to apologise for after his inexplicable handball cost Fulham two points against Brighton.

In-form striker Mitrovic was under little pressure when he conceded a penalty with six minutes remaining at the Amex Stadium, allowing Glenn Murray to convert and snatch a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

The Serbia international looked to have put the Cottagers on course for victory on the south coast after his fourth Premier League goal in as many as games added to Andre Schurrle’s opener.

Match referee Lee Probert points to the spot after Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic concedes a penalty (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But Brighton, who missed a first-half spot-kick through Pascal Gross, battled back thanks to Murray’s double, which included the late penalty.

“He didn’t need to ask for any apologies. I interpret it as bad luck, a mistake,” Fulham manager Jokanovic said of Mitrovic’s infringement.

“He knows. I don’t need to explain to him that he doesn’t need to touch the ball in this situation.

“At the end, he’s a strong enough lad to keep going, he made one mistake, OK.

“And from another side, he scored the goal, he was fighting really well, he played at the level like he started in the Premier League and I don’t want to complain and point the finger at my player, I cannot find any sense (in doing so).”

Fulham would have been only the fifth team to leave the Amex with three top-flight points.

The Cottagers looked like joining Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester in that exclusive club when Schurrle finished a superb pass from Jean Michael Seri minutes before the break and Mitrovic dispossessed Lewis Dunk to finish at the second attempt in the 62nd minute.

They were unable to hold on, though, and veteran striker Murray halved the deficit with a shot which squirmed through the legs of visiting goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, before smashing home his second from the spot.

Jokanovic admitted to having conflicting feelings about letting the two-goal advantage slip.

“We have some mixed sensations. At the end, we must be satisfied after winning our first point away from home in the Premier League,” he added.

“In the first hour, we showed personality, we were solid, we were waiting for our chance and scored the goal, scored the second too.

“At the end, we made some sloppy mistakes and paid an expensive price. Being unsatisfied after winning our first point in the Premier League away from home shows our ambition.”

Thank you, all @FulhamFC supporters & huge thanks to all who traveled away today. Thank you squad, coaches & all staff for your hard work. The draw wasn’t the result we wanted but we’ll learn from this & I’m proud to be a part of this Fulham family with all of you. Come on Fulham pic.twitter.com/pa5gMeCMXY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2018

Brighton boss Chris Hughton was pleased with the fightback but rued his side’s profligacy.

The Seagulls began the game brightly and, after Gross’ 25th-minute penalty was kept out by Bettinelli following Luciano Vietto’s foul on Murray, Solly March squandered an excellent opportunity at 1-0.

“Irrespective of any balance of play or chances, when you’re 2-0 down in the Premier League, I think to come back from that there are certainly more positives than negatives,” said Hughton.

Chris Hughton was pleased with the fightback

“I think it’s still relief because when you’re 2-0 down, on the law of averages, are you going to come back from that? Probably, the answer is no.

“But definitely we deserved it.

“If our game had been a little bit more clinical, then it’s a game we would have won.”

Press Association