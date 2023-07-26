‘Mistakes are part of the game’ – Vera Pauw defends Megan Connolly after own goal

Ireland manager Vera Pauw bemoaned the costly concession of a goal just before half-time which almost sucked the life out of an Irish side who had dominated the previous 49-and-a-half minutes, during which they had led thanks to Katie McCabe’s wondrous corner.

As with a second conceded after the break, Ireland were undone by a cross, at first from the right-hand side when Megan Connolly cruelly diverted Julia Grosso’s delivery beyond the despairing Courtney Brosnan.

“She (Megan) hardly touched the ball trying to save it and was very unfortunate. We do not blame players ever, mistakes are part of the game,” Pauw said.

“What we highlighted was the cover on the side, that was actually the problem, not inside. You have to keep covering the side. That was the takeout from that moment.”

The manager also hailed her charges’ achievement of making a first World Cup.

“I am so incredibly proud of where we are. The journey started four years ago,” she added.

“There was a lot done before that, where previous coaches did tremendous work. But I can only speak of the journey where I have been involved.

“If you can compare it to the start, remember Greece away, compare that to this team, it’s as if you see a completely different team, a different attitude and knowledge and approach to the game, different teamwork and skill.

“It is just a tremendous journey that we have been on.

“The fact is that in every single game this team is growing, it is now performing on the world stage.

“Everyone was thinking it was so nice for Ireland to be here, let see if they can cope.

“We showed that and the fact that we were so disappointed, after such a narrow loss by a penalty kick against Australia, which was very unfortunate, and now with an own goal, losing to the Olympic champions; who thought that?

“But we are sports people, we hate losing. At this moment it just hurts, but during the game I said to Tom (Elmes, Ireland assistant), ‘we are equal, if not better.’ That was just tremendous.

“When you get to the World Cup, you really jump up levels. Remember we spoke about that.

“It is with the lead up to the World Cup, we had a fantastic preparation programme and you could see the players were getting better and better.

“The fact that they played like this in the first-half comes because of the experience against Australia, because of playing at this level.

“And the next game will be better again. That is what it does to this team. That is why you have to go to finals, to make the jump and close the gap with the top nations.

“If there is one thing I can say, we feel we have closed the gap.

“But then winning against those nations is the next step and the next task we have.

“I only think of what Katie McCabe says, we will qualify more often for finals because this team is too good to not qualify.

“The experience shows in that they just wait for those few moments and they know how to react in those situations.

“The thing is, if we would have been able to capitalise with one more goal, it would have been a different story of course.

“But all credit to them, bringing that calibre of players on the pitch, it shows the difference and it shows the glue of the team.

“I am obviously very, very disappointed that we couldn’t get back into the game after the 2-1, but I am so proud of what we showed tonight.

“If you can go for the majority of the first-half and dominate, and the way we have played with guts to go and conquer an opponent who are Olympic champions, and the way we did it with the freedom and variety we tried to bring in, I am so proud of the players that they have made that stand.

“But I am gutted of course, very disappointed.”