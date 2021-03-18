Mislav Orsic hat-trick helps Dinamo Zagreb dump Spurs out of Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after the Europa League Round of 16 second leg defeat to Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb

Mislav Orsic scored a brilliant hat-trick as Dinamo Zagreb produced a remarkable fightback to dump Tottenham out of the Europa League.

The Croatian side trailed 2-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie but hit back to win the return 3-0 after extra time and snatch a place in the quarter-final draw.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs looked set to prevail after holding the hosts in a goalless opening half at the Maksimir Stadium but Orsic gave Zagreb hope with a fine long-range just after the hour.

He then levelled the tie by finishing off a fine team move seven minutes from time and ca

Spurs upped the tempo in a frantic finish but Dinamo held on for a deserved win.

North London rivals Arsenal were also below par but did enough to go through despite a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium.

Youssef El-Arabi, who also scored in the first leg, grabbed the only goal on the night but Mikel Arteta's side held on for a 3-2 aggregate win.

The visitors' hopes effectively ended when Ousseynou Ba was sent off for a second bookable offence seven minutes from time.

Roma cruised through as they claimed a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Spanish striker Borja Mayoral scored both goals for the Italian side either side of a reply from Junior Moraes.

LaLiga side Granada reached the last eight despite going down to a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Molde in Norway.

An own goal from Jesus Vallejo and a last-minute penalty from Eirik Hestad gave the Norwegians a 2-1 success but Granada, who scored a crucial away goal through substitute Roberto Soldado, progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

Online Editors