Mipo Odubeko seals Huddersfield loan move after signing new two-year West Ham deal

West Ham United have announced that Irish starlet Mipo Odubeko has gone out on loan to Huddersfield Town after signing a new contract with the Hammers until the summer of 2023.

The 18-year-old forward was a standout performer in development football last season, scoring 14 goals in 12 academy appearances.

Having secured a new deal at West Ham, Dubliner Odubeko will now take the next step in his career by joining Championship club Huddersfield on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season, with a break clause in January.

The Ireland underage international will gain valuable senior experience with Carlos Corberan’s side, who lie fourth in the Championship table after five games played.

