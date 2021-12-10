Mino Raiola reveals the four clubs in the running for Erling Haaland - and Man United isn't one of them

Erling Haaland's agent has fired the starting gun on what is likely to be one of the biggest transfers of 2022, as he revealed the four clubs in the race to sign the Norway striker.

In what appears to be a blow to Manchester United's hopes of signing the Borussia Dortmund forward, outspoken agent Mino Raiola suggested the Leeds-born son of former Manchester City player Alf Inge Haaland would not be moving to Old Trarfford.

Instead, he suggested a switch to Man City, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich were possible destinations for Haaland, who looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season.

Asked when Haaland's next move will be, Raiola told SPORT1: "Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.

"He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

"We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.

"We will tell BVB (Borussia Dortmund) what our idea is and BVB will tell us their ideas. But no decision will be made in the winter.

"He is someone who wants to develop, who is looking for new challenges. And of course it's also a question of the alternative. You only change if you have a better alternative."

Raiola's snipes at United are nothing new, as he continues to stall on opening talks over a new contract with his client Paul Pogba over the offer of a new contract with the Old Trafford.

"We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal (from United)," he added. "We'll see what's best for him".