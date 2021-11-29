Minister Jack Chambers calls for club sanctions after FAI Cup final violence

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers TD, has called for club sanctions, on top of a Garda investigation, against supporters who engaged in violence before Sunday's FAI Cup final.

Videos, widely circulated on social media, showed a group of what appeared to be Bohemians supporters attacking the Irishtown House pub, close to the Aviva Stadium, where a number of St Patrick's Athletic supporters, including many family groups with small children, had already gathered. Bottles and fireworks were thrown as part of the violence.

"It was an excellent game but behaviour like this undermines the sporting event itself, and they need to be held to account," Minister Chambers told Newstalk today.

"There is a criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána but whatever fan is identified by their respective clubs, they need to be sanctioned and brought to account by their club, I don't think any club would want to see any fan behave in that way in their name.

"What I saw from yesterday was an event for families, people across Dublin and across the country were coming to attend and enjoy the match, and for children to see or witness such behaviour on our streets is totally unacceptable.

"It's unfortunate and it undermines the vast majority of people who were behaving, enjoying the game and supporting their team, supporting the League of Ireland, we have a great momentum in the league or the last few months but those fans need to be identified, held to account by their clubs, and I know the Gardaí are taking it seriously."