Minister for Sport confirms 'numerous' sporting bodies have queried betting tax distribution

Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne has said that “numerous sporting organisations” have made proposals for what they feel would be a “fairer distribution” of the betting tax but Department of Sport engagement with their Finance counterparts in 2021 on the issue indicated it was a non-runner.

The Minister was responding to written questions from Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy who also put direct queries to Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on the issue of the Horse and Greyhound Fund and the distribution of betting tax income arising from the FAI commissioned report calling for a review under this area.

Government have again asserted that income from betting tax is not ring-fenced for the state contribution to the Horse and Greyhound Fund which props up the governing bodies of horse and greyhound racing with €1.5 billion invested from state coffers between 2001 and 2021.

“The deputy should note that the yield goes directly to the Exchequer,” said Minister McGrath. “There is no distribution to any organisation. The way in which Exchequer funding, including to the Horse and the Greyhound Fund, is allocated is decided as part of the annual estimates process which is a matter for my colleagues, the Minister for Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform, and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

The Secretary General of the Department for Agriculture, Brendan Gleeson, made the same point on Thursday while acknowledging that ‘part of the justification’ for the amount allocated to the Horse and Greyhound Fund is that it’s ‘more or less’ covered by the betting tax.

“It’s not a strict process of hypothecation but it’s part of the policy picture that supports the investment of these sectors,” said Gleeson.

Minister Byrne has confirmed that the FAI are not the only organisation to enquire about the spreading of the betting tax levy.

In late 2021, football chiefs submitted the work prepared by economic consultants KHSK to the Department of Sport and it has been confirmed that it triggered an internal chat with Byrne – who was not in position at that juncture with Jack Chambers in situ – referencing that other bodies had made the same argument.

“As the Deputy is aware, the distribution of the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund is a matter for the Minister for Finance,” said the Meath TD in response to Murphy.

“The possibility to augment the current betting levy regime for the purposes of partially funding the drive to increased sports participation continues to be raised by the sports sector and numerous sporting organisations have made proposals in recent years for what they feel would be a fairer distribution of the fund.

“In late 2021, my Department engaged with the Department of Finance regarding such proposals. The Department of Finance advised that money raised from betting duties, goes into general Exchequer funds rather than being ring-fenced for particular purposes.

“Funding to sport has grown very significantly in the lifetime of this Government and we are on track to meet the commitment set out in 2018 to double the overall level of funding from €111 million to €220 million by 2027,” continued Byrne, who also referenced Covid supports and a commitment to capital investment in infrastructure.

Queries from Murphy to Minister McGrath also delivered information on the revenues from betting tax across the past decade with €98.9m accrued in 2022 and 2023 returns on a similar trajectory.

It highlights the significant impact of the extension of the betting levy to remote operators from 2015, a campaign driven in previous years by then Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney who described it as a justification for a ‘significant increase’ in the Horse and Greyhound Fund.

In 2022, receipts from remote/online duty were responsible for €49.3m of the bottom line figure while in Covid dominated 2021 it delivered over €60m of a total tax yield which came in at just under €90m.