Mikel Arteta boasts Arsenal’s best team since Arsene Wenger departed

Why do football fans take such an exception to their rivals enjoying themselves?

It happens to at least one club at the start of each season. Their team speeds out of the traps, sending their supporters giddy with expectation, and it becomes a source of mockery from others who accuse them of ‘getting carried away after a few good results’.

This year, for the first time in a while, Arsenal’s supporters are on the receiving end for being optimistic about their club’s prospects.

Opposing fans will argue they have not played any of the strongest teams yet, and that the toughest examinations are yet to come.

They will point to how Mikel Arteta’s side blew it in the final weeks of last season, how they failed to take advantage of midweek breaks out of Europe, surrendering fourth place when it was in their hands.

Read More

All that is true, but I stand with the Arsenal fans on this subject – as I would any fan who can finally see the light at the end of what has often seemed a long, dark tunnel. Football is about hope and Arsenal have more cause to have it now than at any point since Arsene Wenger left. They have a side which can finish in the top four.

Arteta takes charge of his 100th league game at Arsenal against Fulham today. He has 52 wins so far. Of all Arsenal managers, only Wenger won more in his first few years in charge, securing 54 victories during that time. The critical difference is Wenger won the title in his first 100 games. Arteta is yet to finish in the top four. That shows how standards have changed, the win rates for the top six increasing over the last 20 years.

But regular readers will know how long I have admired Arteta and no-one can fail to be impressed by how his side has begun this season. The manner of their victories have been eye-catching, Arsenal delivering dynamic, attacking performances.

No matter how early it is, Arsenal look sharper and better equipped than a year ago. Gabriel Jesus could be a game-changing signing. He has been the Premier League’s best player in the first month.

After his long loan spell, William Saliba looks to have finally joined at the right time. There was a clamour for him to come sooner. His development in France – where he won Young Player of the Year – means he is better equipped for the Premier League, adding the physique and power Arsenal needed in defence. It was also essential Arsenal signed another left back in Oleksandr Zinchenko. Lack of cover for Kieran Tierney cost them the Champions League place last season.

With respect to Tottenham Hotspur, I was disappointed when Arsenal did not do it last May because it would have been a fitting reward for how Arteta has gone about rebuilding the club – sticking to a plan with bold and occasionally contentious decisions which inflicted short-term pain in pursuit of long-term gain.

There was a lot of debris to clear when Arteta took over at Arsenal, not unlike those who have been appointed at Manchester United over the last 10 years. The clubs make for contrasting case studies in how best to recover their former standing.

United are persisting with their policy of pursuing established stars for big money and huge salaries, regardless of whether they have no sell-on fee. Casemiro may succeed where others have failed at Old Trafford. His recruitment still smacks of short-termism and is the opposite of how Arteta has decided to use his resources, albeit he too has spent big.

Year upon year, Arteta has gone about shifting the older, high earners from his squad; from Mesut Ozil to David Luiz and, more recently, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Removing players with big reputations on high wages was never going to be achieved overnight. Nor was it going to be done without criticism given high-profile stars are always going to have an army of backers presenting them as being disrespected.

Read More

Arteta’s firmness, especially with Aubameyang, was spot on. It sent a message throughout the club that the manager will not stand for any messing about, even from the captain, highest earner and – in many people’s eyes – best player.

The insight into how Aubameyang’s sale was handled is one of the highlights of the recent Amazon documentary, confirming my view that Arteta is an impressive leader.

When the first clips of ‘All Or Nothing’ were revealed, there was predictable sneering from some quarters.

Approaching with an open mind – with my own experience of how a fly-on-the wall series can horribly backfire during my time at Liverpool – I watched it all. My conclusion vastly differs from the negative responses.

To me, Arteta comes across extremely well.

The segment which provoked most ridicule was where Arteta used amplifiers on the training pitch to bellow out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to prepare his young players for a trip to Anfield. Any coach doing this knows he is opening himself up for derision. Whether it works or not, it is brave to try something new and you can be sure if Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola were filmed doing this they would be hailed as ‘geniuses’ pursuing ‘marginal gains’.

Whenever a coach breaks from tradition he is in danger of straddling the line between looking inspired or stupid. There are two types of leaders; risk-takers or those who would rather play it safe. If I was still a player, I know which one I would find more exciting and inspiring to work under.

Some of the material in the documentary surprised me. Having played against Arteta in Merseyside derbies, he never struck me as possessing such leadership material. In that era, it was probably the likes of me – visibly barking instructions at team-mates – who were considered more obvious managers of the future. The world has changed and those who appeared quieter on the pitch and studious off it are demonstrating their steel as coaches.

Building a side to reflect his vision has been a daunting and at times arduous task for Arteta, even though we should not ignore how much he has been financially backed. Will it be enough to make the four? For all my praise of his work, it has to be. This is his third full season in charge and although he signed a contract extension it is time to deliver. This is his make-or-break year. We will see how much depth there is when the European competitions begin, and whether Arsenal can last the pace.

However it turns out, Arteta has already led Arsenal to a healthier place than where he found the club – with a younger, balanced and hungrier squad. My fear for him is he has laid the groundwork for a successor to lead the club to the next level. For now, Arteta is in position to reap the fruits of his own labours, guiding an exciting team. Whether it leads to the highest honours or not, the rebuild is advancing and this does not look like a false dawn. Arsenal fans are right to believe they are in for an entertaining ride.