| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mikel Arteta boasts Arsenal’s best team since Arsene Wenger departed

Jamie Carragher

Expert View

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his team. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Expand

Close

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his team. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his team. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his team. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Why do football fans take such an exception to their rivals enjoying themselves?

It happens to at least one club at the start of each season. Their team speeds out of the traps, sending their supporters giddy with expectation, and it becomes a source of mockery from others who accuse them of ‘getting carried away after a few good results’.

Most Watched

Privacy