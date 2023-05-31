Miguel Delaney: ‘The year that sportswashing won’ – a season that has changed football forever
Miguel DelaneyUK Independent
For an illustration of the sort of double-think that has pervaded football this campaign, consider the actions of one prominent figure.
Latest Soccer
Miguel Delaney: Jose Mourinho flashing the old charm with chance to return to the big time
City legend Yaya Touré: The day I shifted Manchester’s balance of power and slapped United in face
Tottenham will reject early transfer offer from Manchester United for Harry Kane as Real Madrid enter picture
Former Manchester United and Inter Milan star Ashley Young, 37, to leave Aston Villa
Tottenham to ramp up interest in Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after Scottish Cup final
Brentford sign Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken on four-year deal from Freiburg
‘The most important thing is City don’t do it’ – Man Utd’s ’77 Treble-busters on saving club’s place in history
Miguel Delaney: ‘The year that sportswashing won’ – a season that has changed football forever
Pep Guardiola wins the Alex Ferguson trophy for a third time at LMA Awards
Illegal streaming gang jailed in UK for selling cut-price Premier League subscriptions
Top Stories
‘It’s our car, it was stolen from company’ – bosses seize Dublin restaurateur’s vehicle in ‘utterly bitter’ unfair dismissal dispute
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
EXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSE
Tributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash
Latest NewsMore
ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run
Harry due to return to UK for latest stage of court fight over hacking
Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion
HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children
Bodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
Another Wales star retires ahead of World Cup as Rhys Webb steps away due to ‘uncertainty in Welsh rugby’
‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz
Elizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentence