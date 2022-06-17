Middlesbrough make move for Darragh Lenihan as Blackburn confirm departure of Ireland international

MIDDLESBROUGH will try to complete a deal for Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan after his club, Blackburn Rovers, confirmed he was leaving.

The Meath native, who made his Rovers debut in 2015, was club captain last season and they were eager to sign him on a contract extension, but after months of talks, Lenihan has decided to move on.

"Rovers can confirm that Darragh Lenihan will leave the club this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month," Blackburn said today.

"The 28-year-old will depart having opted to turn down the offer of a new contract, ending an 11-year stay at Ewood Park.

"The club captain, who came through the Rovers Academy after arriving from Belvedere in the summer of 2011, appeared 252 times for Rovers in all competitions, scoring on ten occasions."

A number of Championship sides are being linked with Lenihan but rivals Boro hope to secure his signature. Lenihan started for Ireland in Tuesday's Nations League draw in Poland, his first cap in four years and his competitive debut.