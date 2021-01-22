Mick McCarthy to make swift return to management with Cardiff City

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will make a rapid return to management, with Cardiff City, just weeks after his dismissal from Cypriot side APOEL.

Despite the fact he was sacked just two months into a two-year deal with APOEL, after a run of four straight defeats, those close to McCarthy predicted a quick return to the dugout and reports in Wales claim that Cardiff have already made an approach for the former Ireland boss.

Cardiff sacked Neil Harris on Thursday but Independent.ie understands talks are under way to bring in McCarthy. The Bluebirds are 15th in the Championship table, a worrying 13 points off the playoff places, and the ambitious owners are desperate to make those playoffs.

McCarthy will be given freedom to use the transfer window and bring in new players before that window closes at the end of the month.

