Mick McCarthy swoops for highly rated Irish defender Mark McGuinness

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Mick McCarthy has moved to bring a second Irish player to Cardiff City for next season as he has managed to sign highly-rated defender Mark McGuinness from Arsenal.

McGuinness, capped at U21 level, had a successful loan spell with Ipswich Town last season and his form with the League One side, and his burgeoning international reputation, have convinced McCarthy to get him on board on a three-year deal, once Arsenal agreed to sell. Last month McCarthy signed senior international James Collins from Luton Town.

"As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn't miss this opportunity. It's nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going," McGuinness said.

"My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending. It's a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club."

