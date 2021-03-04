Mick McCarthy signs new two-year contract as Cardiff City manager

Cardiff City have rewarded former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with a new contract that keeps him at the club until 2023.

McCarthy (62) has turned City's season around since he took over in January, going from a potential relegation battle into a promotion push and his initial contract, only until the end of the season, has been extended with assistant Terry Connor also given a new deal.

The former Wolves, Millwall, Ipswich and Ireland boss has made a big impact at Cardiff with the Bluebirds undefeated in all 10 matches, winning seven, to move to within two points of the play-offs.

McCarthy, who left Cypriot First Division club APOEL Nicosia before joining Cardiff, added: "TC and I have enjoyed every minute of the time we've had at this great club so far and we're delighted to be staying. I'd like to thank Vincent for offering us the opportunity to do that.

"The players have responded to us over these past 10 games in the manner we hoped they would, and it's a pleasure working with them each day in training.

"Credit to them for the efforts they've put in so far and the results they've earned. They're enjoying it and deservedly so. I'm very much looking forward to the future."

Chairman Vincent Tan told the club website: "Mick and Terry have done a fantastic job over these past two months and I'm thrilled that they will be staying with us longer term.

"Mick is an experienced and respected manager whose work ethic, discipline and honesty I respect and admire. I am confident that he is the right man for our club and the right man to take us forward.

"I'm sure that our supporters are enjoying what they're seeing from their team again and will echo my sentiments and sincerest best wishes to Mick and Terry."

