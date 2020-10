Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is set for a return to management with Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia.

McCarthy ended his second stint in the Ireland hotseat controversially in April when Stephen Kenny took over after the Euro play-off against Slovakia was postponed due to Covid 19.

Apoel Nicosia have confirmed that McCarthy will have talks with the club this weekend when he flies in to watch their match with Apollon Limassol.

More to follow.....

Online Editors