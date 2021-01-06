Mick McCarthy sacked by APOEL Nicosia after two months in charge

Under pressure: Mick McCarthy giving instructions from the sideline during APOEL Nicosia’s 2-1 loss to Doxa in the Cypriot league last night. Photo: Sportsfile

Mick McCarthy has been sacked by Cypriot side APOEL after a fourth straight defeat last night.

Appointed to an already-struggling side in November, with a contract up to the 2022 season, McCarthy has been unable to turn things around at APOEL.

And while hopes of winning the Cypriot title were abandoned long ago, he was under pressure to at least finish in the top six when the Cypriot league breaks off for a play-off round next month.

But no points from his last four games had McCarthy under serious pressure and it has been claimed that the club already have locally-based coach Savvas Poursaitidis lined up as his successor.

The news that the former Ireland manager had been relieved of his duties after only nine games in charge was confirmed on the Cypriot club's website on Wednesday morning. His assistant Terry Connor is also departing the club.

Should Poursaitidis be appointed, he will become APOEL's 15th different manager in five years.

Ireland international Jack Byrne came off the bench to make his debut for the club yesterday, just 24 hours after his move from Shamrock Rovers was completed.

The manager's departure is a blow for Byrne, who was convinced to join APOEL by McCarthy with a vision of European football next season, but relegation candidates APOEL may now need to beat league leaders Apollon in the Cup later this month to keep alive any hopes of European qualification.

Byrne (24) has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club and along with English striker Joe Garner was one of their two main winter signings.

Irish Independent