Mick McCarthy departs Blackpool after just three months in charge

Mick McCarthy has left his post as Blackpool manager just three months after he was appointed.

The former Ireland boss was appointed in January with a mission to keep Blackpool in the Championship.

However, Friday's disappointing home defeat to Cardiff - where they found themselves three goals down at the interval - has left Blackpool staring at a return to League One.

In his 13 league games in the hotseat, Blackpool won twice, drew three and lost eight.

Cardiff were one of the clubs they were looking to overhaul so the Good Friday showdown was effectively a must-win encounter.

Blackpool sit second from bottom with six games remaining, seven points from safety.

A statement from Blackpool said the decision had been reached by mutual consent with assistant boss Terry Connor also departing.

"After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club," said McCarthy. "I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward."

Youth coach Stephen Dobbie will take caretaker charge with former Sligo Rovers player Matthew Blinkhorn assisting.