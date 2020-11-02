Mick McCarthy confirmed as new manager of Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia

Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as Apoel's new manager until May 2022 Picture: www.apoelfc.com

Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia have confirmed the appointment of former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as their new manager.

McCarthy was in Cyprus on Saturday to watch the struggling side play out a 1-1 draw and, after a weekend of talks, the club confirmed on Monday that he would take charge.

The 61-year-old has signed a 19 month contract with the Cypriot side which keeps him there until May 2022 and he will be joined by his long serving assistant Terry Connor who was by his side at Wolves, Ipswich and most recently with Ireland.

McCarthy has been out of work since April when the succession plan that was to see him replaced by Stephen Kenny after Euro '20 was brought forward due to the postponement of the tournament in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic..

With just nine points from eight games, APOEL find themselves fourth from bottom in the Cypriot league and first up for McCarthy is a game against Ethnikos Achna on Saturday. They also missed out on Europa League qualification and have now entrusted the ex-Sunderland bos with reviving their fortunes.

McCarthy had been doing TV work since he left his Irish post but this is his first time to work outside of Ireland or the UK.

Online Editors