The act of turning 64 is no longer the big landmark, that step closer to eternal rest, that was predicted when John Lennon and Paul McCartney sat down to write their song.

The fact that Mick McCarthy is heading back into the whirlwind of management, in that harsh terrain and unforgiving playground that is the Football League’s Championship, at that age is a sign that for at least one employer – Blackpool FC – age is no barrier.

McCarthy turns 64 in just 18 days’ time, and barring any issues with the contract offered by Blackpool, instead of balancing “grandchildren on your knee” – as The Beatles predicted for men of that vintage – he will planning to help the relegation-threatened side to beat the drop.

At a glance, he’s an old stager heading into a young man’s game.

He will be the only one of the Championship managers in his 60s, as the majority are coaches in their 40s.

Five are in their 30s: Vincent Kompany (36) is the youngest, a toddler in managerial terms when compared to McCarthy.

McCarthy had not even agreed his contract with the seaside club when the negative spin emerged from the cesspool that is social media.

There were claims (by accounts purporting to be from Blackpool fans) that, with this act of recruitment to replace the unpopular and unsuccessful Michael Appleton, the club had just, in desperation, turned to a “dinosaur” – and not one of the yearned-for high priests of the modern game.

It’s a repeat of what happened two years ago this week when Cardiff City, then in a spot of bother, moved to bring in McCarthy as manager, only days after he was sacked by Cypriot side APOEL.

All the same moans were made by Cardiff fans – backwards step, dinosaur, no vision.

McCarthy had them eating their words instantly. A draw in his first game in charge ended a six-game losing streak; soon he guided them on a club-record, six straight wins.

A team which had lost seven times in eight games before he took over would be defeated just three times in 22 matches in the second half of that season.

There was even an approach from Celtic to lure McCarthy from Wales to Parkhead when Neil Lennon left that job, prompting Cardiff to extend that initial emergency contract, a club chairman’s Hail Mary, into a two-year contract.

Of course McCarthy knows that these stories rarely have a happy ending – and just eight months after inking that two-year deal he was gone.

Subsequent links with vacancies – like Sunderland – seemed half-hearted as it seemed like McCarthy’s race was run, as a manager at least.

But something appeals about the Yorkshire man – and the club’s owners feel McCarthy is the man for this task.

They will have been upfront in talks this week: this is no “project”, there is no grand plan to make them a Premier League side again.

The aim for McCarthy is simple: keep them up.

Unlike when a foreign coach is hired, McCarthy steps onto familiar terrain: first up, Huddersfield, then an FA Cup test away to Southampton, and then a string of must-win league games.

Their longest winning streak this term is two – a stat McCarthy needs to improve on.

There’s time left in the transfer window so McCarthy will ask for some funds but he will largely work with the squad he has, including Irish full-back Andy Lyons, who only got to play two games for Appleton before he was sacked.

Read More

Rebuilding a leaky defence will be his priority.

Blackpool have the second-worst defensive record in the division, and have just one clean sheet in 16 games.

McCarthy’s initial success at Cardiff was built on that defence.

Those players who prospered under McCarthy stressed it was his man-management that marked him out from others.

“I know people look in from the outside and say, how does he do it?” said Daryl Murphy, who worked with McCarthy a few times.

“It’s simple, he just gets the best out of players, it’s as simple as that.”

Connecting with the fans is also key, as supporters– who said from day one that Appleton was not qualified to manage the side – felt he stayed on for way too long.

The attendance for their last home game (8,700) means they’ve lost 5,000 fans since October.

McCarthy’s arrival will bring out the curious and the sceptical.

He admits he erred in staying on too long as Ireland manager, in 2002.

And, in hindsight, extending his stay at Cardiff was also an error.

He could have walked away a hero at the end of his first season there, instead of the angst that followed.

For this to work, and for McCarthy to leave a legacy, he should have a target of keeping Blackpool in the division and then stepping away.

Even at 63 he’s sharp and strong enough to work a miracle by the sea, but that should be enough.