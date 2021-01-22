Mick McCarthy back in management after taking charge at Cardiff City for remainder of season

Mick McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor will take charge at Cardiff City for the rest of the season. Pic: cardiffcityfc.co.uk

Mick McCatthy says he's determined to get Cardiff City back into a winning habit after he was confirmed as their new boss till the end of the season.

Just three weeks after he was dismissed by Cypriot side APOEL, the 61-year-old was named as the new man at the helm of the Bluebird after Neil Harris was sacked on Thursday. His first game in charge will be against his hometown club Barnsley next week.

"I'm delighted to be here, I'm thrilled by the opportunity," McCarthy said.

"I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players' faces. If we do that, then we'll get smiles back on the fans. We've got a good squad of players and I'm looking forward to getting down to work."

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan added: “I’d like to personally welcome Mick and Terry to our football club and wish them the very best of luck.

“I’ve enjoyed the brief talk I’ve had with Mick and I’m confident that he’s the right man to take on the responsibility of improving our performances and fortunes.”

McCarthy takes over a Cardiff side who are 15th in the Championship table, 13 points off the playoff places.

McCarthy's long-term assistant manager Terry Connor also joins the Welsh club, while James Rowberry and Andy Dibble remain in their roles as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach.

Online Editors