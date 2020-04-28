Close

Michael Robinson's second life in an adopted land that touched and conquered his soul

Michael Robinson celebrates scoring Ireland's third goal in a 3-2 World Cup qualifier victory over France in 1981
27 October 1980; Michael Robinson, with his Irish passport, in conversation with the journalist and broadcaster Jimmy Magee. Republic of Ireland, Soccer. Picture credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

27 October 1980; Michael Robinson, with his Irish passport, in conversation with the journalist and broadcaster Jimmy Magee. Republic of Ireland, Soccer. Picture credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

MICHAEL Robinson walked a Camino less travelled, his life’s journey the route map of an eternally curious pilgrim.

The Persian poet Runi wrote: "Beyond right and wrong there is a field. I'll meet you there."

That meadow – what he termed a "place of communal feeling"- was the natural habitat of a jazzy figure whose post-football biography flowered into a tale of the unexpected, one that dazzled and surprised and climbed to a rung of accomplishment he only rarely touched as a player.

