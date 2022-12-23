Michael Owen warns new star Jude Bellingham to keep his feet on the ground

If anyone can understand how Jude Bellingham’s life is going to change after his breakout performances for England at the World Cup, it is Michael Owen, the boy wonder who was catapulted to global stardom in France 24 years ago.

There are some warnings and advice about the potential pitfalls, which include making sure he keeps listening to the right people and doing the right things on and off the pitch.

There is caution too. Not getting carried away with the hype will be a challenge. And there will be criticism and an intense interest in his life that was not there before he returned from Qatar.

But the main thrust of Owen’s life-lived view is to enjoy the ride, take it all in and keep playing with the same hunger, spirit and determination that has made the Borussia Dortmund star one of the most coveted players in the world.

“When I came back from the World Cup in '98 my life changed enormously,” he explained. “It wasn’t just about going to the training ground, playing matches and home again. There were so many distractions.

“Instead of 20 letters a day, I was getting thousands from all over the world. There were sacks and sacks of fan-mail. Then you’ve got your agent on the phone saying Walkers crisps and Pepsi want to do things with you. They all want your time, and this might be the day before or after a game.

“All of a sudden you have got no life. And you’ll still have your mum nagging you, reminding you not to forget about your family just because you’re a big star now.

“Jude is going to need to restructure his life and make sure he has got people around him who can help. He’s had a great World Cup, maybe not the same big moment I had, but we can feel a genuine force who is going to be a great player for a long time. He is going to have similar things, similar challenges and pressure.

“The only people he needs to worry about are his manager and his team-mates, keep them happy, not anyone else and that should ensure he keeps on track to be the player we think he’s going to be for the next decade.”

Owen returned to Liverpool from France a global star and for the next four or five years was considered one of the best in the world, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2001 – the last English player to do so – and earned a move to Real Madrid in 2004.

A succession of injuries eventually deprived Owen of his electric pace and his powers began to fade long before his 30th birthday during spells at Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.

But Owen, now 43, thinks Bellingham “is far more athletic” and will not have the same frailities, even though he has also played just as much first-team football as a teenager, having made his first-team debut for home town club Birmingham City three years ago.

And Owen argued it is not what you see in a highlights reel that makes this exciting young midfielder truly special.

“He’s got attributes that make him a complete midfielder,” Owen explained. “We don’t see him every week because he’s out in the Bundesliga but what struck me was how giving he is.

“By that I mean he plays for the team not himself. He does almost too much and at first I thought, ‘Jeez Jude, you’re wasting energy covering too much ground because of your inexperience.’

​“I was wrong, the more I watch him, I love the way he plays. A lot of people when they become very good, it almost becomes uncool to do the hard yards and the stuff you don’t really get loads of praise for.

“He is so grounded, he does good things, great runs and scores goals, but when players make a name for themselves they sometimes save their energy for the headline-grabbing moments.

“He does the stuff managers and team-mates really notice. I hope he keeps the hunger to do all the crappy jobs as it were. He works his nuts off. I’ve fallen in love with him.”

Owen can already draw a comparison to one of England’s former greats, Steven Gerrard, but that is not the only one. Bellingham is as dynamic as Bryan Robson or Roy Keane, an all-rounder like Gary Speed. He is “the full package” which may change the way players are coached in academies.

“He is breaking this mould of being categorised as a six or an eight,” Owen explained. “We’ve got coaches in academies now telling kids that is their position, almost coaching other things out of their game to fit that rigid position. It’s been happening for the last 20 years.

“Bellingham is different. He can play anywhere in midfield and do everything. In my day, you normally played with a two in midfield and you had to be an all-rounder, but we’ve lost those players because you normally have a midfield three. That requires specific positions because it needs a balance.

“I played with one of the best all-round midfielders around in Steven Gerrard and six was not his position. If you asked him to do that, you were chopping off his legs as it were. So many people can do a six job, not many can do everything. Gerrard was too good to not go forward, score and create goals. Jude is the same.”

Manchester United have already declared their hand, with Bellingham at the top of their summer shopping list. Liverpool have been on his trail for months, Real Madrid have been watching him closely and it would be foolish to think Manchester City and Chelsea will not try to sign him.

“I think he has to come back to the Premier League,” added Owen. “He has done very well in Germany and made that decision to leave Birmingham when he was very young so he would get the opportunity to play. Dortmund have a massive asset on their hands.

“The Premier League is the biggest and best league in the world, it is just a question of which club can afford him? There aren’t many around because he is a special, special talent. He’s going to be one of the best around.”

