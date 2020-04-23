Michael O'Neill calls on UEFA and FIFA to prevent young players being recruited by rival associations

Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has called on UEFA and FIFA to take steps to prevent young players being recruited by rival associations at international level.

O'Neill, who stepped down as senior team boss on Wednesday, has previously been critical of the FAI for asking underage players born in Northern Ireland, and who had played for the North at youth or U-21 level, to defect to the Republic.

The Stoke City boss said he had seen "a heavy price paid by too many talented young players" who changed allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic but did not progress to senior level.

Speaking as he stepped down from his international role to focus on club duties at Stoke, O'Neill has repeated that call, though he insists it's not exclusively about the Republic trying to recruit players from the North.

"It's not even about the FAI – ultimately UEFA and FIFA shouldn't," he said.

"That can happen not only between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, that happened between us and England with Dominic Ball, for example," O'Neill told the Irish News.

"That's something that is unfair of an Association to try to recruit a young player if he’s already played for the country where he’s born, without giving due consideration to having a real pathway for him.”

O'Neill has repeatedly stated that he understands that eligibility rules permit the FAI to call on players from Northern Ireland, as James McClean and Shane Duffy have done, but he insists the issue is more pertinent when it involves young footballers, not senior players.

"Ultimately the choice belongs to the individual, I have never disputed that. My only grievance has been the issue of young players being put in a position where they were asked to change their international allegiance, so to speak," O'Neill added.

"If a young player has made the decision at 17 or 18 to play for Northern Ireland, asking them to make a decision to change, a career-binding decision as well, one which cannot be reversed – putting a young player in that situation at 19 I don’t think is a very fair thing to do.

"That is the only issue I had. Players who were more senior, who wanted to make that decision to play for the Republic of Ireland, I had no issue with that at all.

"I just think that younger players, who are still trying to make their way in the game, should not be put in that position."

Online Editors