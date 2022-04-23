| 6.5°C Dublin

Michael Obafemi too good to ignore as Stephen Kenny surveys summer plans

Daniel McDonnell

Tom McIntyre of Reading is tackled by Swansea City's Michael Obafemi during a Championship match. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Tom McIntyre of Reading is tackled by Swansea City's Michael Obafemi during a Championship match. Photo: Getty Images

At Stephen Kenny’s first press conference as Ireland manager, a virtual event held in April 2020, discussion naturally turned to the development of four young strikers.

Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, and Michael Obafemi were always grouped together in sentences around that time, and Kenny’s excitement in their potential was obvious, even if his time as U-21 manager had suggested there was an odd man out in the quartet. 

