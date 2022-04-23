Michael Obafemi too good to ignore as Stephen Kenny surveys summer plans

At Stephen Kenny’s first press conference as Ireland manager, a virtual event held in April 2020, discussion naturally turned to the development of four young strikers.

Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, and Michael Obafemi were always grouped together in sentences around that time, and Kenny’s excitement in their potential was obvious, even if his time as U-21 manager had suggested there was an odd man out in the quartet.

Obafemi, who made his senior debut in Martin O’Neill’s final game, looked to have the most work to do.

“I have only had Michael for one window, one and a half games, because of injuries and so forth,” explained Kenny. “It’s interesting to see who will come through there.”

Five months later, when the then Southampton player was left out of Kenny’s first squad, he caused a storm by tweeting his unhappiness. ‘Disgrace’ was deleted and replaced by ‘Intresting (sic) and the new boss was put on the spot about it.

“It’s not something that concerns me,” he replied, outlining football reasons for his exclusion. “I think Michael is used to playing in a front two. He is learning to play in a wider area, he has done it on occasions but I essentially see Michael as a striker.

“If we play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 it’s a different position as a central, lone striker. That’s different to a role where you’re making runs constantly in behind. Michael has to go into the U-21s and do well at that level.”

But Obafemi dropped off that radar as Idah, Connolly and Parrott became recognised members of the Ireland squad. He didn’t play a single game at senior club level between the end of September 2020 and May 2021 – a period overlapping with Kenny’s tumultuous introduction to the gig. The striker was out of sight and out of mind.

Read More

Fast forward to this afternoon and a lot of water has gone under the bridge. This afternoon, Swansea host Middlesbrough and this means Obafemi, who is coming towards the end of his first season in Wales, will come face to face with Connolly, who is nearing the conclusion of his loan from Brighton to ‘Boro.

Both players have lined out regularly at Championship level since the middle of January and Obafemi is rightly taking the plaudits. He has scored nine goals in the intervening period, bringing his season tally to ten and there’s a feeling the penny has dropped.

Connolly, by contrast, has found the target just twice in 16 appearances and his Irish standing is now diminished. At one stage, it looked as though Kenny was determined to build his attacking plan around the Galwegian but he hasn’t been used since his half time withdrawal against Azerbaijan last September. It was hinted that a niggling injury was a factor in his absence from the March window, but the suspicion also lingered that if Connolly was viewed as a first choice player, they might have been able to work around it.

Idah missed out through injury – a familiar complaint unfortunately, while a revitalised Parrott eventually made his presence felt and has carried that form back to his work with his club side MK Dons.

The reality, however, is that Obafemi is doing it at a higher level and has now made a compelling case for involvement in the summer internationals.

In March, we were told that Obafemi, a player with a troubling history of hamstring complaints, had opted against coming in because he wanted to mind himself and prolong his first unbroken run. Kenny said he was fine with it and believed Obafemi’s commitment to Ireland was ‘sincere’, while also warning that missing out might leave him down the list for June consideration.

At this stage, his form is surely too good to ignore, especially as Kenny no longer deploys the formation which doesn’t suit Obafemi. He operates with three at the back with the attacking shape a fluid front three which can make a 3-4-3, 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-1-2 depending on the fixture.

That’s convenient seeing as Obafemi now operates as the centre forward for a Swansea team favouring a possession style in a 3-4-2-1. There will be games where Kenny wants his front man to run the channels – Idah in Portugal is a prime example – but in the majority of fixtures he wants movement and link play in those departments. Obafemi has real pace too, an attribute that Ireland lacked until the emergence of Chiedozie Obgene. On paper, the Irish job description should be right up Obafemi’s street.

At the very least, a proper audition would be informative. Sometimes it can be too simplistic to just point to goal charts. After all, James Collins was the top scoring Irish Championship striker when at Luton and it didn’t quite translate to the international sphere.

Obafemi and Scott Hogan are tied on ten this term, three clear of Callum Robinson, who is one of the first names on Kenny’s teamsheet and will remain so because his style really ties in with the manager’s philosophy.

Still, in a four game window, Obafemi could surely offer something. Kenny has praised his development and what is most notable is comments from Swansea boss Russell Martin about his application off the park.

In November, he was publicly telling Obafemi he needed to be more professional. He’s singing a different tune now, praising his maturity. “He’s really desperate to be involved with Ireland in the long term,” Martin added.

He might be needed sooner.