Michael Obafemi on mark in Swansea’s Wales derby victory as Callum Robinson sees red

Michael Obafemi of Swansea City breaks through the Cardiff City defence before scoring his side's second goal at Liberty Stadium. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

The South Wales derby was a tale of two Irish strikers with Michael Obafemi’s goal wrapping up victory for Swansea against a Cardiff side weakened by a moment of madness from Callum Robinson in just the seventh minute.

Robinson, a summer arrival from West Brom, received the first red card of his career for reacting to attention from Swansea’s Ben Cabango by throwing the ball at his face. International loyalties were placed to the side with Obafemi prominent amongst the players imploring ref Darren Bond to show a red card. It wasn’t a difficult decision.

That paved the way for a Swansea victory, with Obafemi adding the second in a 2-0 win with a clever run and finish with 18 minutes remaining.

Cardiff boss Mark Hudson admitted that Robinson deserved to be dismissed for an episode that is out of character.

“It’s about having controlled aggression in moments of the game,” he said. “Callum has been brilliant since he’s been here but it’s something to learn from.”

​Danny Mandroiu was on the fringes of the Ireland squad during his time with Shamrock Rovers and it was a big weekend for the 23-year-old as he scored his first league goal for his new club Lincoln City.

Injury delayed Mandroiu’s debut with the League One side, but he was selected for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday and won praise from his manager – former Ireland international Mark Kennedy – after breaking the defensive line to convert.

“I think Danny has settled in brilliantly,” said Kennedy. “He has got a superb belief in himself and I’m very pleased for him.”

Georgie Kelly returned to the Rotherham bench but also got back on the scoresheet in their 4-2 defeat at home to Hull with Cyrus Christie on target for the guests.

Kelly made his first Championship start in the midweek win at Stoke, a reward for his supersub heroics against Huddersfield on the previous Saturday.

His team were playing catch-up when he was sprung from the bench in the second half against Hull but the ex-Bohemians man managed to bag a late consolation, his third of the season. Rotherham boss Matty Taylor suggested afterwards that Kelly is due a run in the side.

“He’s got another goal and he’s probably going to get a run of games and that’s probably coming pretty soon,” said Taylor.

“His game isn’t perfect, but if there’s something that I can count on at certain times in the game, he has something that I can rely on.”

Scott Hogan scored his seventh goal of the season for Birmingham in their defeat at Blackburn, while down in League One, recent Irish recruit Finn Azaz struck in a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers that keeps his side top of the table.

Azaz (22) is on loan from Aston Villa and was added to Jim Crawford’s squad for the U-21 play-off with Israel, making a strong impression as a sub. He’s a player to watch.

Meanwhile, down in Australia, former Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff made it two goals in three games for his new club Perth Glory.