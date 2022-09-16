Michael Obafemi is told he must earn right to get back into Swansea team

Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has been told he needs to "earn the right" to get back into the frame with his club after a falling out over a failed transfer.

Obafemi has not even been in the squad for Swansea City's last two games, dropped by manager Russell Martin due to the striker's attitude.

Obafemi was unhappy after Swansea rejected three bids on transfer deadline day from Championship rivals Burnley, and there's no guarantee he will be involved for their weekend game.

"He’s been out of the squad for the last two games, he has the chance to be involved at some point tomorrow like everyone else. We’ll make that decision," says City manager Martin. "He’s the same as any other player. He’ll be back in the team when he earns the right to be in the team, and the squad."

Obafemi was named on Thursday in the Ireland squad for the Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia, and Martin says he discussed the striker's case with Kenny, with Martin keen to see the ex-Southampton man in action with the national team.

"He’ll hopefully get some minutes and it’ll hopefully help him physically and mentally. Sometimes going away, it can give you a break from the norm and going out of that routine. Representing your country can give you energy when you come back," Martin said.

"I hope he does as well for them as he did in the summer. There’s no personal problem with Michael, he just needs to earn the trust back from his team-mates, the rest of the staff and the supporters. There’s no three sides to the story. I spoke to Stephen (Kenny) before he called him up. We hope he does brilliantly."

Martin also said he was surprised that City player Ryan Manning was axed from the Ireland squad by Kenny. The versatile Manning was named in the panel for the four-game series in the Nations League but was the only outfield player from the original squad not to get game time.

"Ryan has been outstanding. I told Stephen my opinion on that. It’s Stephen's squad, he can choose who he wants. I’m disappointed for Ryan, he’s desperate to be involved. He's played a lot of games for us and he’s been outstanding," said Martin.

"We absolutely love working with Ryan, as a character he’s outstanding, the way he trains. He’s come a long way since we first came into the building. When he trains, he trains with intensity now, a real difference to the guy we came in.

"When we came, we got told things that weren’t overly complimentary, but I joined in a training session and I knew just how good a pro he is."