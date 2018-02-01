Mesut Ozil ends speculation over future by signing new Arsenal deal

The Germany midfielder had less than six months left to run on his old deal at the Emirates Stadium and could have walked away for free at the end of the season.

Ozil, 29, had widely been expected to leave the club as he failed to agree to new terms as his contract ran down. 😎📝 #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/msr20AUOm3 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 1, 2018 But, unlike Alexis Sanchez, who moved to Manchester United having made it clear he would not extend his contract, the World Cup winner has now opted to stay put.

Ozil shared a photo of him signing the contract with manager Arsene Wenger and said: “#YaGunnersYa…. ooh yaaa! Proud to announce: I signed dat thing… 3 more years with Arsenal! “It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me. Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide.”

Moments later Arsenal confirmed the news on their official website: “We’re delighted to announce that Mesut Ozil has signed a new long-term contract with us.” #WeveGotOzil - and he's not going anywhere 🔴 pic.twitter.com/s9hk8l8fyJ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 1, 2018 “Mesut has won the Emirates FA Cup three times since joining us in 2013, making 182 appearances, scoring 36 goals and racking up 61 assists.

“He’s a World Cup winner too, of course, lifting that trophy with Germany in 2014.” The deal adds to the January acquisitions of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined from United in exchange for Sanchez, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But the Gunners currently sit eight points off a place in the Premier League top four having lost to struggling Swansea on Tuesday night.

Press Association