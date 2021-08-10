Messi poised to complete two-year Paris St-Germain deal

Fans await the potential arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris before his expected signing for Paris St Germain at the Parc de Princes. Credit: Reuters

Paris St-Germain are hopeful that Lionel Messi will fly to the French capital within 24 hours to complete his extraordinary move from Barcelona.

Excited PSG fans converged on Paris’s Le Bourget airport yesterday in anticipation of Messi’s arrival on a private jet, but the 34-year-old remained in Barcelona. Many more supporters stood outside the club’s Parc des Princes stadium waiting.

Sources close to the deal insisted there was no issue with Messi signing what will be a two-year contract. It is expected there will be an option for a further 12 months, though PSG are relaxed about that.

Once he completes his time at PSG, Messi is expected to end his career in the United States, although it would be no surprise if the Qataris, who own the French giants, tried to persuade him to move to their domestic league.

The negotiations are being led by Messi’s father and agent Jorge, who is dealing directly with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the sporting director, Leonardo, after initiating talks on Thursday night following the incredible news that the player was leaving.

PSG enjoy a strong relationship with the Messis and held preliminary talks last year when it looked like the Argentine’s most likely destination would be Manchester City, who were not in the running this time having signed Jack Grealish and targeting Harry Kane.

PSG play their opening home game of the season against Strasbourg on Saturday and would love to parade Messi as their new signing in front of what will be a capacity stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

