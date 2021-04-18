Messi magic drives Barcelona to Copa del Rey triumph over Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa del Rey with the trophy. RFEF/Handout via REUTERS

Barcelona secured their 31st Copa del Rey title following a second-half scoring blitz to win 4-0 against Athletic Bilbao at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Ronald Koeman’s side dominated the first half with 84 per cent possession but could not make the breakthrough until the 60th minute in Seville.

Antoine Griezmann stroked home Frenkie De Jong’s low cross to put Barca ahead before the Holland international got on the scoresheet three minutes later.

Lionel Messi got on the act when he started and finished a brilliant team move in the 68th minute and doubled his tally with Barcelona’s fourth in 12 second-half minutes.

Griezmann had a fifth goal chalked off for offside late on as Koeman lifted his first trophy as Barca boss.

PA Media