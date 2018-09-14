Sport Soccer

Friday 14 September 2018

Memorable clashes between Tottenham and Liverpool – in pictures

Liverpool head to Wembley out to avenge last season’s 4-1 Premier League defeat.

Son Heung-Min was on target as Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley in their Premier League clash last season (Adam Davy/PA Images)
By Press Association Sport staff

Tottenham host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds travel to Wembley looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

Spurs, meanwhile, are out to bounce back from defeat at Watford.

Here, we take a look back at a selection of previous matches between the two teams in Press Association pictures.

Kenny Dalglish (7) celebrates as Liverpool score past Tottenham keeper Ray Clemence at Anfield. (PA Photos)
Liverpool secured the 1981/1982 League Championship trophy after going on to beat Tottenham 3-1 at Anfield to wrap up the title. (PA Photos)
Earlier that season, Ian Rush helped Liverpool defeat Spurs to win the 1982 League Cup final at Wembley. (PA Archive)
Gary Stevens (left) tussles with Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson during a Division One match in 1987 at White Hart Lane. (PA)
German forward Jurgen Klinsmann was on target as Spurs knocked Liverpool out of the 1995 FA Cup at Anfield. (John Giles/PA Archive)
Liverpool midfield enforcer Paul Ince (right) goes in hard against Stephen Carr in a thrilling 3-2 Liverpool win in 1999. (PA Archive)
Tottenham defender Dean Richards keep a close eye on Milan Baros in a Liverpool win at Anfield. (Martin Rickett/PA Images)
Rival managers Jacques Santini (right) and Rafael Benitez went head to head at White Hart Lane as Jermain Defoe salvaged Spurs a draw in August 2004. (Sean Dempsey/PA Images)

 

Fernando Torres was on target in the last minute as Liverpool fought back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in October 2007. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luis Suarez (second left) scored twice as the Reds romped to a 5-0 win over 10-man Spurs at White Hart Lane during December 2013. (Stephen Pond/PA Images)

