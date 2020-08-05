Members of the FAI board release statement questioning comments made by interim CEO Gary Owens

Hopes for a unifying week in Irish football received a severe setback tonight after eight members of the FAI board took the action to release their own statement questioning comments made by interim FAI CEO Gary Owens in a press conference.

This is a significant week for the FAI with an emergency Council meeting called on Friday in response to member concerns about the terms of reforms that are tied in with January's rescue deal and the restoration of state funding.

Owens and his deputy Niall Quinn held a press conference on Wednesday where they expressed the wish it would be a unifying week, and suggested they were confident of getting the necessary approval from delegates to vote changes through at an EGM later this month.

A slight tweak in the terms which will see a fit and proper persons test replace a stipulation that all Council members with ten years service should step down immediately was viewed as a move that would quell dissatisfaction in certain quarters - including at board level where it would give several directors a chance to stay on.

However, a section of the press conference where Owens challenged claims made by Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry has resulted in an extraordinary response from the board which was released independently and not through the normal FAI channels.

It relates to their knowledge of proceedings around the January deal that was signed by independent chair Roy Barrett - and brought in the contentious terms which also include a change in board composition from four independent directors and eight from football constituencies to 6 v 6.

The statement - which was sent out by Vice President Paul Cooke - reads as follows.

"The Elected Directors of the FAI are alarmed at a statement made during a press conference on the 5th August 2020 by the Interim CEO, Gary Owens

"During the press conference, Mr Owens refuted a claim made by Fianna Fáil Deputy Marc MacSharry that a MoU with Government was signed on 30 January 2020 without it being discussed at a board meeting earlier that day.

"Mr Owens went onto claim that; “The board members had the opportunity to review what the terms and conditions were, and they did sign off on it. They didn’t sign off on it afterwards, they signed off on it beforehand. [Marc MacSharry] is wrong on that.”

"The Elected Directors wish to state on the record that they did not approve the MoU before it was signed, therefore Mr MacSharry’s statement is correct..

"The facts are that they only received a draft copy of the MoU at 9.02am on the 30th January and immediately raised concerns regarding some of the conditions with the Chairman and received no reply

"The Elected Directors listed below are calling on the interim CEO to immediately clarify his remarks.

Paul Cooke

John Finnegan

Martin Heraghty

David Moran

Gerry McAnaney

Joe O’Brien

Richard Shakespeare

Ursula Scully"

Online Editors