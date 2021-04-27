| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mega-rich owners now setting the agenda for future of football

John Aldridge

City, PSG and Chelsea prove that money talks loudest in football

Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Close

Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: PA Wire

Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: PA Wire

Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: PA Wire

THE identities of the teams competing in this season’s Champions League semi-finals tell us a lot about where football is right now - and I don’t see it changing any time soon.

Real Madrid are the last team standing from the list of traditional European giants, with the other three places taken by the newcomers who have bought their way to the top table using money from their billionaire benefactors.

Privacy